Somerset Trust Co Has $232,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 27.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

