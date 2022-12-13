Somerset Trust Co Buys 258 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,005. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

