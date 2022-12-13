Somerset Trust Co Buys 1,564 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

