Somerset Trust Co Acquires 707 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

