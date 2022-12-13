Somerset Trust Co Acquires 249 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.80. 66,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,141. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.00 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

