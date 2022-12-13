Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,375.0 days.

Solvay Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVYSF opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. Solvay has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $126.64.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

