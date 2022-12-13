Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 61.4% in November

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.80. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

