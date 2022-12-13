Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.75. 151,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,811. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

