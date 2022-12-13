SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $16,046.80 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

