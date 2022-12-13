SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 6.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.28 and last traded at $113.38. 14,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

