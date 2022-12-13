Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) vs. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Head to Head Review

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 5 6 0 2.55 Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PerkinElmer and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus target price of $169.91, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PerkinElmer and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $5.07 billion 3.69 $943.16 million $4.90 30.19 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.25) -1.65

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PerkinElmer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 13.60% 15.58% 7.69% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -29.16% -25.41%

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Singular Genomics Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

