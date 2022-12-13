Simmons First National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.