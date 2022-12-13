Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.