Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in November

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 1,149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMAWF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

