Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Drops By 55.9%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the November 15th total of 1,439,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.4 days.
The Sage Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.
The Sage Group Company Profile
