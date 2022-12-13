Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Drops By 55.9%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the November 15th total of 1,439,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 181.4 days.

The Sage Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.