Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Decreases By 72.4%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the November 15th total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,253.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

BIOVF stock remained flat at $21.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOVF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

