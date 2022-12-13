Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 216.7%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMTOY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 9,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Featured Stories

