Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Decreases By 93.6%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

SPMTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,624. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.