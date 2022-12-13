Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Decreases By 93.6%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
SPMTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,624. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
