Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Rises By 139.6%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the November 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,383 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 2,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,027. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

