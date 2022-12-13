Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW) Decreases By 52.7%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

QualTek Services Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTEKW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. QualTek Services has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QualTek Services stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEKW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

