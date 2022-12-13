Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Rises By 47.0%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Psychemedics Announces Dividend

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

Psychemedics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.