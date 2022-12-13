Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Decreases By 98.7%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

