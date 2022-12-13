Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 96.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

My Size Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of MYSZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 118,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. My Size has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.