Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 96.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
My Size Stock Down 12.7 %
Shares of MYSZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 118,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. My Size has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
My Size Company Profile
