Short Interest in Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Rises By 87.5%

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services to personal and business customers. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

