Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Declines By 98.8%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,589. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.