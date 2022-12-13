Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Rises By 200.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $599.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.55.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

