Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Expands By 189.5%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

MTR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Mesa Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

