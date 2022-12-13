Short Interest in MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Drops By 98.3%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAVBF remained flat at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

