Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Drops By 92.6%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,864. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
