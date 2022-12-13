Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Drops By 92.6%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,864. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.