Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Declines By 93.8%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 95,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

