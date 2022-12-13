Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Declines By 93.8%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KSSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 95,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Kesselrun Resources
