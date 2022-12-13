Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 67.9%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 151,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kairos Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Kairos Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairos Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,088,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 249,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 1,100,398 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

