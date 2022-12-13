Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 157.8%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0411 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $2,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

