Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 157.8%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
NYSE VGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0411 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
