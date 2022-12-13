Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Increases By 353.1%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 353.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PTF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

