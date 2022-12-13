Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Expands By 295.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMN remained flat at $25.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.67.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
