Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Expands By 295.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN remained flat at $25.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 209,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,050 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.