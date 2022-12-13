Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Declines By 75.6%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glanbia from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.20 ($18.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $11.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

