Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 98.1%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 145,611 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,186 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,381. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.