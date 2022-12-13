Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Increases By 103.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $70.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.612 per share. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

