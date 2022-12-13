Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Increases By 103.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $70.44.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.612 per share. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.
