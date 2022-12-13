Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Expands By 182.1%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 85,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

