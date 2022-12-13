Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Rises By 64.1%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the November 15th total of 216,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

