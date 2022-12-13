Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Increases By 380.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 380.5% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

