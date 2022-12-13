Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Grows By 161.9%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. 37,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,963. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

