Short Interest in Digimax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Declines By 89.5%

Digimax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Digimax Global Price Performance

DBKSF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. Digimax Global has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Digimax Global alerts:

Digimax Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, offers advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that assists large organizations to assess personality traits; and Cryptohawk.Ai, an information tool that helps in determining changes in price trends occur for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other alt coins.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimax Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimax Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.