Short Interest in Digimax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Declines By 89.5%

Digimax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
DBKSF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. Digimax Global has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
