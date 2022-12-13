Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rises By 75.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.