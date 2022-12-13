Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Rises By 203.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 203.5% from the November 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CSPCY traded up 0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 4.30. 196,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.50. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of 3.37 and a one year high of 5.35.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
