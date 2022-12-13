Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Grows By 87.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,300 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the November 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.6 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 6,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.