Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Increases By 66.7%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

CNBX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.