Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Drops By 99.1%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ClickStream Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CLIS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 756,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. ClickStream has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

ClickStream Company Profile

Clickstream Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing mobile apps and digital platforms in California. The company offers WinQuik, a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform that enables users to have fun, interact, and compete to win real money and prizes; and HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on language exchanging between users.

