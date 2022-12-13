Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Rises By 487.8%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 487.8% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLINR opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.