Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Drops By 51.7%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 45,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,830. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

