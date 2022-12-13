Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Drops By 51.7%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 45,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,830. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.