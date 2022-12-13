Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Drops By 95.5%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Carbon Streaming Trading Up 13.9 %
OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
